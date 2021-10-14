Personal alarms and anti-drink spiking kits handed out in Burnley centre

Visitors to Burnley’s main shopping and leisure area can ask officers for one of the devices.

It is aimed at making people feel safer when out and about.

Town centre PC Paul Marsden said: “I would urge anyone in Burnley to approach me or a member of our team if they would like to know more about the kits or alarms and pick one up.”

Police are handing out the free devices in Burnley

Burnley Business Improvement District (BID) has purchased 500 anti-spiking kits and 500 personal alarms which the police officers will carry when patrolling Burnley town centre.

This initiative, delivered in partnership with Lancashire Police, is part of the organisation’s goal to create a safer and more secure town centre both night and day as outlined under theme three of their business plan.

It also helps towards their endeavours of achieving Purple Flag status in Burnley; an accreditation that allows members of the public to identify town and city centres that offer an entertaining, diverse, safe and enjoyable night out.

The purpose of the anti-spiking kits is to prevent pills and illicit substances being slipped into drinks.

The personal alarms can be used to create a distraction or draw the attention of others by emitting a loud siren noise coupled with emergency lighting.

Burnley BID Project Manager Andrew Dean said: “We want everybody who comes into Burnley to feel safe and at ease and to ultimately have a great time.