Pendle police have arrested three males on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

One of the males was arrested in relation to the theft of a motor vehicle.

Officers from Pendle Task Force, with assistance from Pendle’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, the Prosper team and Ribble Valley’s taskforce, made the arrests yesterday. The males were interviewed and have since been released under investigation while other digital work is ongoing in the background.

If you have any information relating to drug dealing or similar activities, contact Crimestoppers anonymously or call 101.