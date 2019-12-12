Pendle drink-driver knocked on retired police officer's door after midnight crash

A drink-driver, who hit a wall in Barnoldswick, was arrested after he went for help nearby – and knocked on a retired police officer’s door, a court heard.

Marcin Opryszek, who was almost twice the limit, arrived at the ex-officer’s house with facial injuries after ending up in a ditch in the midnight crash in Gisburn Old Road.

He explained, in broken English, what had happened. The former officer walked down the road and found the vehicle. Opryszek accepted he had been at the wheel, police were called and he cooperated.

Burnley magistrates were told how the 25-year-old Polish national said he didn’t need an ambulance.

At the police station, he blew 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35. He had no previous convictions and nobody else was involved in the collision.

Mr David Lawson, defending, said Opryszek had not intended to drive, but a “chain of events” triggered that.

The defendant argued with his partner at home.

The solicitor continued: "That resulted in foolishly getting in his car to clear his head, not thinking he would have been over the limit. He was startled by the headlights on an oncoming car, took evasive action and ended up in a ditch.”

Mr Lawson added: "He works in Keighley and the disqualification is going to cause serious difficulties for him because of transport issues.”

The defendant, of Gisburn Road, Barnoldswick, admitted driving with excess alcohol on November 23rd. He was fined £360, with a £36 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Opryszek was banned for 17 months.