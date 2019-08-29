Pendle drink-driver crashed after trying to overtake car on country road

A 21-year-old second time drink-driver has been banned for three years, after a 9am country road smash in Trawden, on his way to work.



Burnley magistrates were told how Jake Broughton was caught after police smelled alcohol on his breath following the two-car crash on a bad bend in Lancashire Moor Road.

Broughton, who lives in Barnoldswick, approached an officer, identified himself and said he was the driver of one of the vehicles.

He told police: "I was trying to overtake and then the other car pulled out.”

A middle-aged woman was in the other car and appeared to be in a lot of pain.

Mrs Tracy Yates, prosecuting, told the hearing: "Again, he said he crashed. He became quite confused and couldn’t explain how the crash happened.

"His eyes were glazed and he was unsteady on his feet. He was put in the police vehicle. The officer could smell alcohol on his breath, he was asked when he last had a drink and he said around two hours prior. He said he had had nothing to eat. “

Broughton gave a positive breath sample at the roadside and was taken to hospital.

Blood was taken and showed 149 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80.

Mrs Yates said when the defendant was later interviewed he said he was the sole occupant of the vehicle, had been drinking the night before and his last alcoholic drink was about nine hours before.

Broughton had a previous conviction for excess alcohol from 2016, when he was banned for 24 months.

Mr Glen Smith, defending, said Broughton had gone out with friends the previous night.

The solicitor continued: "He had come back and had some more to drink. He finished drinking some time after midnight. It was several hours before. He thought he was fit to drive, having stopped drinking some hours before."

Mr Smith added: "He works in Skipton. This incident is going to put him in considerable difficulties in terms of maintaining his employment.

"He understands the consequences of his rash actions on this occasion.”

Broughton, of Beech Street, admitted driving when the alcohol level was above the limit, on April 27. He was fined £346, with a £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs.