Pendle drink-driver bumped girlfriend's car after leaving pub over the limit

A 24-year-old man got behind the wheel of his girlfriend’s car and had a collision after going to the pub when he lost his job.

Burnley magistrates were told how James Mullarkey, who only had a provisional licence, volunteered himself to police when officers attended the scene.

He wasn’t in the car at the time. Mullarkey, who had been working in catering, failed a roadside breath test and blew 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the police station. The legal limit is 35. He had no previous convictions.

Mr David Leach, defending Mullarkey, told the hearing he didn’t prevaricate at all with police.

The solicitor continued: "He says that he had been to a public house because he had been told by his employers that his employment had been terminated.”

He drove his partner’s car, had a bump and told police at the scene his foot slipped. There were no injuries.

Mr Leach said: "He apologises. He was just having a bad day that got worse because of his actions. He assures the court he won’t appear before you again.”

The solicitor added: "He works in the catering industry. He is optimistic he will get work.”

Mullarkey, of Hibson Road, Nelson, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Oak Street, Colne, on October 6. He was fined £120, with a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs and was banned for 12 months.