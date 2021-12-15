Pendle domestic abuse charity marks 20 years of transforming lives

Positive Action in the Community, based in Nelson, has helped over 12,000 victims of domestic abuse, supporting them to move forward and empowering them to live safe and free lives. The charity also provides supported accommodation to homeless young people and support to improve emotional health and wellbeing.

One recent client explains the impact the charity has had on her life. “I was very frightened and living at home with my perpetrator and my five-year-old disabled son. I felt that because of Covid, and how isolating it had been, I was more frightened and at risk than I had ever been before.

"I was having to work from home with my son who is physically vulnerable, so I was having to home school him. This meant that I had no respite and no opportunity to leave my abusive partner. Be Free helped me leave. Be Free helped me and my son to be safe, and feel free.”

As part of its 20 year anniversary, PAC is bringing all of its domestic abuse support services and projects together under one new name and brand.

Pendle Domestic Violence Initiative, The Lookout and Reducing Aggression and Harm are collectively becoming Be Free. The charity hopes the new brand will mean it can make a positive difference to even more people impacted by domestic abuse, irrespective of their background, gender or the levels of abuse they have experienced.

Jen Gore, Head of Service and Development at PAC and Be Free, said: “Our domestic abuse services are needed more than ever and demand is always high. Domestic abuse can affect anyone, from any walk of life, and we want anyone who has lived through it to know that we’re there for them and can empower them to move forward.

“In rebranding to Be Free, we’re aiming to be relatable to all of our service users, irrespective of their experiences. The ‘B’ within our new Be Free logo is made from the wings of the butterfly. We think the butterfly lends itself well to the name of our brand as it represents transformation and freedom. And ultimately, that’s why we exist – to empower people to live safe and free lives.”