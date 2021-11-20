Park sex assault suspect released under investigation

Police are appealing for witnesses

Police were called at 5-37pm on Tuesday (November 16th) to Scott Park following reports a teenage girl had been grabbed from behind and subjected to a serious sexual assault.

Following a number of enquiries, a 29-year-old man from Burnley was arrested on suspicion of rape.

He was also arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. That relates to an incident where a woman reported being sexually assaulted whilst walking through a subway on Gannow Lane, Burnley.

He has now been released under investigation pending further enquiries in relation to both matters.

Officers are continuing to appeal for information and are particularly keen to hear from anybody who was in or around the Scott Park area between 5-30pm and 5-45pm on Tuesday and saw anything suspicious.

They also want to hear from anybody with mobile phone, CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage which could assist their enquiries.

DI Mark Saunders, of East CID, said: “We take all reports of sexual assault and rape extremely serious and our enquiries are very much ongoing.

"We continue to have a dedicated team of officers assigned to this investigation and there are increased patrols around the Scott Park area.

“We are still asking anybody with information or footage which would assist our enquiries to come forward.”

Call 101, quoting log 0727 of November17th, 2021. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.