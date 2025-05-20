Caring parents have raised the incredible sum of £780 in a matter of hours after vandals trashed a forest school in Burnley.

Staff and pupils were devastated to discover the trail of vandalism at the outdoor area when they arrived to start lessons at St Mary Magdalene’s RC Primary this morning. (Tuesday)

Intruders had scaled the fence surrounding the school in Wellfield Drive, before going on a wrecking spree at the outdoor classroom that has become an integral part of lessons for pupils. They broke equipment and other items and smashed eggs, laid by hens on site, on the side of a shed. They even broke a wooden chair, used by forest school lead Miss Ashley Gore, while working with children in the space where they grow their own fruit and vegetables.

Once word went round about the vandalism, which happened at around 7pm last night (Monday) parent Beth Brydges set up a gofundme page to raise funds for replacement of items damaged and repair work. And this afternoon several parents volunteered their services at the school to start the clean up operation.

On the fundraising page Beth said she had set it up to show that ‘community spirit will prevail over mindless vandalism’ adding: “ Miss Gore and the children have worked so hard to make this such a wonderful environment for the animals and children and now all of their hard work has been destroyed overnight. Repairing the damage will cost the school vital funds and impact supplies/funding for the forest school moving forward. We have created this go fund me to raise the funds needed to repair this wonderful space.”

A spokesman for the school said: “The kindness shown by everyone has been amazing, we are so grateful.”

The incident has been reported to the police and anyone who has information that could help find the offenders is asked to contact 101 quoting crime reference number LC-20250520-0336. Anyone who would like to make a donation to the gofundme page is asked to click HERE