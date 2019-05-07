Pair in court over 'hit-and-run' death of Burnley teenager

A man and a woman have appeared at Burnley Magistrates' Court, after a teenager died following a "hit-and-run" in the town.

Football fan Jackson Pickering (18) died on June 20th last year, four days after he was hit by a car at 11-45pm as he crossed the road.

Victoria Regina Barker (37) of Dill Hall Lane, Church, Accrington, is accused of causing the death of Mr Pickering, by driving a black Volkswagen Golf dangerously on Hollingreave Road.

George Edward Barnes (26) of Green Lane, Padiham, is charged with dangerous driving in a Renault Clio, on Springfield Road, Burnley, dangerous driving in the Volkswagen Golf on Springfield Road, making off with two meals worth £17.98 without payment and assisting an offender, by setting fire to the Golf, all last June 16th.

The pair spoke only to confirm their names, dates of birth, addresses and nationality.

They were sent to Burnley Crown Court, where they will enter pleas. The pair were bailed until a hearing there on June 10th by District Judge James Clarke.

District Judge Clarke offered Mr Pickering's family, who were in the public gallery, his condolences and described the case as "an absolute tragedy."

Barnes must live and sleep at his home address, must not enter Hollingreave Road and is banned from associating with his co-defendant.