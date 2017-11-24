Search

Pair charged with attempted robbery at Burnley supermarket

Police at the scene of the attempted robbery
Police at the scene of the attempted robbery

Two men have been charged in connection with an attempted armed robbery at a Burnley supermarket.


Roger Calland (53) and Ryan Grogan (41), both from Rochdale, have been charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article.

They have been remanded in custody until Thursday, December 21st, when they will appear at Burnley Crown Court.

A man armed with an axe travelling on a motor scooter committed attempted robbery on a cash in transit van at Tesco last Saturday morning.

Two security guards fought off the would-be robber who made off from the scene empty-handed.