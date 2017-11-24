Pair charged with attempted robbery at Burnley supermarket

Two men have been charged in connection with an attempted armed robbery at a Burnley supermarket.



Roger Calland (53) and Ryan Grogan (41), both from Rochdale, have been charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article.

They have been remanded in custody until Thursday, December 21st, when they will appear at Burnley Crown Court.

A man armed with an axe travelling on a motor scooter committed attempted robbery on a cash in transit van at Tesco last Saturday morning.

Two security guards fought off the would-be robber who made off from the scene empty-handed.



