A paedophile has been jailed.

In September 2022 Jeremy Wood tried to rape a 14-year-old girl at a house in Brierfield. Thankfully Wood was disturbed.

Wood, formerly of Hope Street, Brierfield, but now of no fixed address, was arrested the day after.

Wood was found guilty of attempted rape earlier this year. He was back in the dock at Burnley Crown Court on June 14th where a Judge deemed him a dangerous offender.

Wood was given a sentence totalling 16 years and nine months, which consisted of eight years and nine months immediate of which he will have to serve two thirds of before he’s eligible for parole. He will then have to serve a further eight years on extended licence.