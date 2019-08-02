Padiham woman crashed into parked vehicle after drinking 'about two bottles of wine'

A 56-year-old woman who got behind the wheel and crashed into a parked vehicle after about two bottles of wine, is awaiting sentence.

Susan Boyd had rowed with her husband before police received reports a woman had been in a collision and was unconscious in her vehicle, Burnley magistrates were told.

The court heard officers were told Boyd had been taken home by her partner when they arrived on Spencer Street in Padiham, where she lived. She blew 128 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the police station. The legal limit is 35.

Mrs Tracy Yates, prosecuting, said the defendant blew 123 microgrammes at the roadside. She was arrested at 5.50pm and taken into custody.

CCTV footage from a local shop showed her parking her vehicle and staggering out of it at 4-49pm. Four minutes later she staggered back into it. She was removed by her partner at 5-26pm.

Mrs Yates said when Boyd was interviewed, she said she had been drinking at home during the day and had about two bottles of wine.

She said she had an argument with her husband and left because she wanted to get away.

The defendant, who had no previous convictions, admitted driving a Mini Cooper on Spencer Street, Padiham, with excess alcohol, on July 14.

Boyd, of Spencer Street, had her case adjourned until August 27th and was given an interim disqualification. Her solicitor Miss Deanne McGinty told the hearing :” Its clearly an extremely high reading. I think we will need a pre- sentence report.”