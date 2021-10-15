Padiham police raid results in one arrest and drugs seized
Police arrested one man and seized a quantity of drugs following a drugs warrant at a house in Padiham.
Friday, 15th October 2021, 10:11 am
Updated
Friday, 15th October 2021, 10:12 am
Burnley Taskforce members raided the house in the Blackburn Road area of Padiham and seized a large amount of Class A and Class B drugs.
A 26 year-old man has been arrested and interviewed in relation to the matter.
A police spokesman said: "We will continue to target criminals involved in the supply of drugs to keep our communities safe."
You can report drug dealing in your area by calling 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Alternatively, email [email protected]