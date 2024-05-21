Padiham: Man left unconscious following huge brawl at Arbories Memorial Ground
Officers were called shortly after 4-30pm on Saturday to a disturbance at the Arbories Memorial Ground in Well Street where a number of people were fighting.
During the fight, one man, aged in his 50s, was knocked to the ground and briefly lost consciousness. He has now recovered.
Police have launched an investigation, and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
DC Hannah Dermody, of Burnley CID: “This is absolutely unacceptable behaviour, and I would appeal to anyone who may have been involved, who saw what happened or has any information to come forward and speak to police or to contact Crimestoppers.”
Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting log 1033 of May 18th, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.