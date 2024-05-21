Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses after a huge brawl in Padiham left a man unconscious.

Officers were called shortly after 4-30pm on Saturday to a disturbance at the Arbories Memorial Ground in Well Street where a number of people were fighting.

During the fight, one man, aged in his 50s, was knocked to the ground and briefly lost consciousness. He has now recovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have launched an investigation following a large-scale fight at the Arbories Memorial Ground in Padiham.

Police have launched an investigation, and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

DC Hannah Dermody, of Burnley CID: “This is absolutely unacceptable behaviour, and I would appeal to anyone who may have been involved, who saw what happened or has any information to come forward and speak to police or to contact Crimestoppers.”