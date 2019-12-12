Padiham man 'kicked off' at emergency workers

A lout "kicked off" and lashed out indiscriminately at everyone around him - paramedics, members of the public and a custody detention officer, court heard.

Trouble started as part-time garden centre worker Paul Balmbra was being treated by ambulance staff at 9-30pm. Balmbra, who had a cut to the side of his forehead, was with his father, who was supporting him.

Burnley magistrates were told 30-year-old Balmbra didn’t actually hit anybody as he was so drunk he couldn’t.

Mrs Alex Mann (prosecuting) told the hearing: "He was not able to steady himself. Paramedics were having difficulties with the defendant, who was extremely drunk and aggressive. Police were called to assist.

"Two officers attended and told him that they weren’t there to argue with him and were trying to help, as were the paramedics. He did calm down for a short period of time and the police officers stayed whilst he was treated.

"He kicked off and took a swing towards paramedics. He was lashing out indiscriminately at all people round him. He lashed out at paramedics and a couple of members of the public and was arrested.”

Mrs Mann said the defendant’s behaviour continued at the police station, where he became more agitated and lashed out at a detention officer, although he didn’t make contact.

Mr David Lawson (defending) said: "He accepts today, in the cold light of day, that his behaviour was unacceptable. He is highly embarrassed. He tells me he is going to curtail his drinking from hereon in.”

The Bench chairman told the defendant the incident was sustained and repeated. Balmbra had his case adjourned until January 14th for a pre-sentence report.

The defendant, of Garden Street, Padiham, admitted common assault of an emergency worker and being drunk and disorderly on Burnley Road, Padiham, on November 23rd.