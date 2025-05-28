A man from Padiham has been given a two-year criminal behaviour order for shoplifting offences.

Brendan Queen (29) of Grange Street was given the conditional order at Blackburn Magistrates Court on May 20th, as part of Operation Vulture. The order means Queen is prohibited from entering: Aldi and Spar in Burnley (including car parks) Kitchens’ garage (including the forecourt) and Anchor Retail Park in Burnley.

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw. The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.