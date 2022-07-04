Police were called to reports of a sudden death in Coronation Avenue at around 10.30am on November 25, 2021.

Stephen Macro, 57, was found dead inside a property, with a post-mortem examination concluding he died as a result of multiple abdominal and scalp injuries.

A 57-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

Wayne Dawson, of Burnley Road, Padiham, was charged with murder on Friday (July 1) following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.

He was remanded into custody to appear before Lancashire magistrates over the weekend.

Det Chief Insp Allen Davies, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “Although we have now charged a man, our investigation into Stephen’s death continues.

A man has been charged with the murder of Stephen Macro in Padiham (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“I would ask anyone with information which could assist our investigation to come forward.

“We are still particularly keen to hear from anybody who saw or has any footage of him in the West View Terrace area of Padiham between 10pm and 11.30pm on November 24.

“Stephen’s family have been kept updated with the latest developments and my thoughts very much remain with them.”

Following Stephen’s death, his family said in a tribute: “He was very well known, always out walking Murphy, his dog.

“Stephen was always talkative and friendly. He was very popular.”

Anyone with information that could assist police with their investigation should call 101, quoting log number 410 of November 25, 2021.