Padiham drunk driver spun his wheels

A Padiham second time drink-driver was caught after he turned across the path of a police car, a court heard.

Craig Wilkinson (42) also spun his wheels, causing officers to follow him. He was arrested and at the police station blew 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Burnley magistrates were told the defendant had a previous conviction for drink driving, from 2013.

Mr Geoff Ireland (defending) told the court Wilkinson had driven to friends, intending to have a few drinks, leave his car there and walk home.

Another friend needed to go home quite urgently and he foolishly offered to give the friend a lift.

The solicitor continued: "He went back to his friend's, parked his car and the police came. He was clearly over the limit. He said he had had four cans to drink. He was drinking cans of lager which were perhaps that bit stronger than the normal brand."

The defendant, of Gawthorpe Street, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Station Road, Padiham, last December 19th.

He was fined £300, with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs and was banned for three years.