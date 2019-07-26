Padiham cash machine blown up in attempted theft

Three men attempted to blow up a cash machine in Padiham in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called around 2-15am today (Friday) following reports of a cash machine theft in the town.

It was reported three men had damaged the ATM machine at the Convenience Store in Hargrove Avenue.

A police spokesman said: "A quantity of cash was taken during the incident before the offenders made off from the scene in a black Audi car.

"An investigation is underway and enquiries on-going."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting log number 0152 of July 26.