Padiham car owners urged to keep vehicles secure after spate of thefts

Motorists are advised to be extra vigilant and to keep their vehicles locked and secure at all times.

The warning has been issued by Lancashire Police after a number of reports from the Padiham area, especially the Hambledon Street area in relation to car windows being smashed and items being stolen from the vehicles.

An image released by police showing how easy it is for opportunist thieves to steal valuables on show

Police have vowed to take action against the thieves and vandals and are stepping up patrols in the area, but are asking car owners not to keep belongings on show.

A spokesman said: "We have increased patrols in the area who are carrying out local enquiries, CCTV enquiries and are speaking to local residents. Please can you ensure no personal belongings are left on show inside your vehicle whilst unattended and ensure your vehicle is locked and secured when not using it. Please make contact with the Police immediately on 101 if you see any suspicious activity or see anybody breaking into or damaging vehicles."