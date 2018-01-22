Over 51,000 speeding tickets issued by Lancashire Police in 2017

Lancashire police dished out 51,455 speeding tickets last year – making the county the seventh worst area for offending motorists.

New research has been released by car leasing specialist UK Carline.

The leasing company submitted Freedom of Information requests to the UK’s police forces.

West Yorkshire was revealed as the area that issued the most speeding tickets during 2017, racking up over 142,000 offences – just under 80,000 more than Surrey who registered the second highest number of offences, at 62,623.

The West Mercia area (Hereford, Worcester and Shrewsbury) also clocked up more than 62,000 speeding offences in 2017, while Dundee recorded 60,465 speeding offences.

The City of London constabulary was the police force to issue the least speeding tickets in 2017, with only 3,107 speeding offences registered.

Jonathan Nolan, general manager at UK Carline said: “Our research has certainly produced some eye opening insight into the UK’s driving habits, with some worryingly fast speeds being clocked by speed cameras up and down the country over the last few years.

“We hope the stats will make people think twice next time they consider speeding, particularly in more residential areas.

“Drivers should always stay safe on the roads by never exceeding the speed limits.”

The top 10 police forces that issued the most speeding tickets during 2017 were: 1 West Yorkshire, 2 Surrey, 3 West Mercia, 4 Dundee, 5 North Wales , 6 Kent, 7 Lancashire, 8 Humberside, 9 Norfolk, 10 Dorset.

Among the fastest speeds clocked in a 70mph zone during 2017 were 160mph in West Yorkshire, and 150mph in Surrey.

And the fastest speed registered in a 30mph zone in 2017 was an incredible 106 mph in Dundee, followed by 102mph in West Yorkshire.