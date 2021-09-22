3. Jack Newsham

Jack Newsham is wanted on suspicion of aggravated burglary and threats to commit arson. Newsham has been wanted since the weekend in connection with an incident in the Ingol area of Preston which happened on Saturday night (September 18). The 28-year-old, of Dalmore Road, Preston, is described as 5ft 11in tall of average build with short brown hair and blue eyes. Newsham has links to Ashton, Ingol, Fulwood and the city centre. The public are advised not to approach Newsham but to contact police with his location and a description of his clothing.