Operation Hunter: These are nine of the most wanted criminals in Lancashire

4. Ryan Jones

Ryan Jones is wanted by police on recall to prison. Jones, 24, of Pinfold Lane, Lancaster, is wanted by officers after failing to reside at approved premises and poor behaviour. He had been jailed previously for four years and four months at Preston Crown Court for drugs offences. Jones is described as white, with short ginger hair and hazel coloured eyes. He is 5ft 6in tall and of medium build. Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to contact 101 or email [email protected]