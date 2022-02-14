Officers seize car after police chase in Burnley at the weekend

A car involved in a police chase in Burnley over the weekend has been seized by officers.

By Susan Plunkett
Monday, 14th February 2022, 10:55 am

One of three taken off the road, the second car was seized for having no insurance and the third a banned driver at the wheel.

Police have asked for the public to continue reporting suspect vehicles to them by calling 101 or reporting information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers: 0800 555 111.

Alternatively you can email the team at [email protected]

