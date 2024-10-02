Number of Burnley FC fans arrested last season significantly down
Home Office figures show 18 Burnley fans were arrested for football-related disorder in the 2023-24 season. This was down from 50 the season before.
These included:
• Seven arrests for entering a stadium in possession of class A drugs
• Six arrests for public disorder
• Two arrests for throwing missiles
• An arrest for alcohol offences
• An arrest for entering the pitch
• An arrest for violent disorder
In total there were 2,584 arrests made in connection with domestic football in England and Wales and games involving the national teams abroad, representing a 14% increase.
Despite the rise in arrests nationally, National Police Chiefs’ Council’s lead for football policing, Chief Constable Mark Roberts, said the number of matches where football-related incidents were reported has fallen by 12%.
"That correlates with the proactive approach we have seen from police forces across the country," he added.
Mr Roberts cautioned it was important to put these figures into context. "Last season, around 47 million people attended men’s domestic and international matches, the highest number we have on record, and the vast majority of football fans are law-abiding citizens who want to support their team," he said. “However, there are a small number of fans who commit offences, and we will continue to work closely with the CPS and our other partners to ensure that those responsible are held accountable."
A statement from the Football Supporters’ Association said less attention should be given to this minority of trouble-makers, adding: "The problem with this hyper-focus on arrest tables is it makes football seem like a dangerous place, which kids and families should steer clear of, and that’s just not true."
The body would like to see fewer arrests, but admitted "at almost any sports event, street carnival or music festival there are going to be incidents".
The figures also show 39 Burnley supporters were subject to banning orders as of the end of the season, prohibiting them from attending football matches for a set period of time.
Last season, 12 new banning orders were handed out to fans of the club, with 35 over the past five years. Nationally the number of football banning orders in force went up 34%, to 2,172 at the end of the season.