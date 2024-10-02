Number of Burnley FC fans arrested last season significantly down

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fewer Burnley fans were arrested last season, new figures show.

Home Office figures show 18 Burnley fans were arrested for football-related disorder in the 2023-24 season. This was down from 50 the season before.

These included:

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

18 Burnley fans were arrested for football-related disorder last season

• Seven arrests for entering a stadium in possession of class A drugs

• Six arrests for public disorder

• Two arrests for throwing missiles

• An arrest for alcohol offences

• An arrest for entering the pitch

• An arrest for violent disorder

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total there were 2,584 arrests made in connection with domestic football in England and Wales and games involving the national teams abroad, representing a 14% increase.

Despite the rise in arrests nationally, National Police Chiefs’ Council’s lead for football policing, Chief Constable Mark Roberts, said the number of matches where football-related incidents were reported has fallen by 12%.

"That correlates with the proactive approach we have seen from police forces across the country," he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Roberts cautioned it was important to put these figures into context. "Last season, around 47 million people attended men’s domestic and international matches, the highest number we have on record, and the vast majority of football fans are law-abiding citizens who want to support their team," he said. “However, there are a small number of fans who commit offences, and we will continue to work closely with the CPS and our other partners to ensure that those responsible are held accountable."

A statement from the Football Supporters’ Association said less attention should be given to this minority of trouble-makers, adding: "The problem with this hyper-focus on arrest tables is it makes football seem like a dangerous place, which kids and families should steer clear of, and that’s just not true."

The body would like to see fewer arrests, but admitted "at almost any sports event, street carnival or music festival there are going to be incidents".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures also show 39 Burnley supporters were subject to banning orders as of the end of the season, prohibiting them from attending football matches for a set period of time.

Last season, 12 new banning orders were handed out to fans of the club, with 35 over the past five years. Nationally the number of football banning orders in force went up 34%, to 2,172 at the end of the season.