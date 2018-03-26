Nuisance rider hands himself in

A teenage nuisance motorbike rider has handed himself in following a police appeal over the weekend.

Morgan Ellis (19) has been charged with nine counts of driving whilst disqualified, nine counts of driving without insurance, six counts of driving without due care and one count of failing to stop for police.

A police spokesman said; “Driving off road motorbikes carelessly on busy main roads, particularly around children endangers our local community and will not be tolerated by Burnley and Padiham Police.

”If you have information about off road bikes being driven on roads in your area please contact us on 101.”