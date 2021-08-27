Ninth person arrested as part of a targeted operation tackling County Lines drug-dealing in Burnley
A ninth person has been arrested as part of a targeted operation tackling County Lines drug-dealing in Burnley.
The 26-year-old man was arrested at a property in Burnley yesterday.
Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Abdul Ahad, 26, of Ken Street, Burnley, was last night charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.
He was due to appear before Blackburn Magistrates this morning.
Eight people have previously been charged in connection with the investigation, which has been led by the East Lancashire Targeted Crime Team.
They are: Hamza Kham, 24, of March Street, Burnley; Abdul Basit. 22, of Clive Street, Burnley; and Abdul Alam, 23, of Kent Street, Burnley; Mohammed Ahmed, 23, of Arley Gardens, Burnley; Mohammed Shafi, 34, of Ormerod Road, Burnley; Viliam Stas, 22, of Clough Road, Nelson; Mohammed Saghir, 39, of no fixed address; and a 17-year-old boy from Padiham.
They have all been charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin and appeared before Blackburn magistrates.