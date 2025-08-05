Nine men sentenced after disorder following Blackpool v Burnley game

Nine men have been sentenced for their part in disorder which took place outside a pub in Blackpool following a football match.

Trouble broke out between rival fans outside the Manchester pub on the Promenade on the evening of March 4, 2023. It followed the Championship game between Blackpool and Burnley earlier in the day.

Tony Johnson, 55, suffered a fatal head injury after being punched during the disturbance. In May, Jake Balmforth, 35, was jailed for five years after being found guilty by a jury of Mr Johnson’s manslaughter.

At Preston Crown Court yesterday, nine men appeared for sentence after pleading guilty to affray at an earlier hearing. They took part in the disturbance outside the Manchester pub but were not involved in the death of Mr Johnson.

Two of them – John Oswell and Callum Howarth – were jailed for their roles, with the other seven given suspended prison sentences. All nine received Football Banning Orders.

The court heard that the Manchester was a designated ‘away’ pub for Burnley supporters on the day of the match.

At 7.20pm, a group of Blackpool fans gathered outside the Manchester, with disorder breaking out between the two sets of supporters.

Nine sentenced

John Oswell, 51, of Royal Avenue, Blackpool, was jailed for 21 months and given a six-year football banning order.

Callum Howarth, 31, of Boleyn Court, Dalkeith Avenue, Blackpool, was jailed for 15 months and given a 10-year football banning order.

Nicholas Schofield, 33 of Langroyd Road, Colne, was given a 17-month suspended prison sentence and a four-year football banning order.

Zak Bailey, 21, of Highfield Avenue, Foulridge, Colne, was given a 15-month suspended prison sentence and a four-year football banning order.

John Whiteside, 48, of Noyna Road, Foulridge, Colne, was given a 15-month suspended prison sentence and a four

Jason Tattersall, 20, of Aylesbury Walk, Burnley, was given a 15-month suspended custodial sentence and a four-year football banning order.

Joshua Ashton, 20, of Rimmington Avenue, Burnley, was given a 13-month suspended custodial sentence and four-year football banning order.

Jonothan Lines, 33, of Millington Avenue, Blackpool, was given a 12-month suspended prison sentence and a four-year football banning order.

Reece Hutchinson, 20, of Briarfield Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, was given a 12-month suspended custodial sentence and a four-year football banning order.

‘Disgraceful scenes’

Det. Chief Inspector Andy Fallows, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “This sentencing has concluded a long-running investigation which was launched after the tragic death of Tony Johnson.

“The nine men before the court all involved themselves in the disgraceful scenes outside the Manchester pub and led them to being brought before the court to be held accountable for their behaviour on the night. They weren’t involved in Mr Johnson’s death; however they chose to get involved in serious disorder. My thoughts continue to be very much with Mr Johnson’s family and loved ones.”