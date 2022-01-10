Newchurch man wanted for breaching terms of licence has links to Burnley and Rossendale

Leam Tomlinson is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence, police said.

The 35-year-old is described as being white, approximately 5ft 6in tall and of medium build.

He has links to Rossendale and Burnley.

Anybody who sees him - or has information about where he may be - can contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting log number 729 of January 10.

