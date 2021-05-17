New Police and Crime Commissioner hits the frontline for Burnley drugs bust

PCC Andrew Snowden, who was only elected last week, joined officers from the Burnley Task Force and the neighbourhood team on a drugs warrant close to Franklin Street in Burnley.

Mr Snowden, who replaced previous incumbent Clive Grunshaw, said: "When I said tough on crime I meant it. Spent day two in the job on the front line, where I joined officers in raiding a drug gang.

"I learnt a lot from speaking to officers from different branches, and seeing the whole warrant operation in action. I assured them I will be doing everything in my power to make sure they can be doing lots more of this."

PCC Andrew Snowden

Officers discovered a quantity of cannabis at the address.

A police spokesman said: "We have had a busy weekend disrupting those who think targeting vulnerable people through drugs networks is OK.

"What might seem like 'just a bit of cannabis' is often the tip of the iceberg. Vulnerable people, including children as young as nine, are recruited to hide, run and sell drugs. Often they’re promised a new pair of trainers, a smartphone or a bit of cash for doing them 'a favour' - but once you’re in, you’re stuck.

"What looks to some like a 'bit of cannabis', often has an entire organised crime group behind it, who do things you think only happens in the very worst of films and nightmares.

"To us, every ten bag sold is a vulnerable child being exploited. We will continue to disrupt this activity to keep people safe and give them a better future."

You can report any suspicious activity online, or via 101. If you want to stay anonymous, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.