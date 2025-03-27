The new state-of-the-art Pendle Police Station is starting to take shape on the Pendle skyline.

The multi-million pound facility in Carr Road, Nelson, will house response and neighbourhood policing teams, investigations and more. The station will also have a front counter, maintaining the service for Pendle residents.

Officers and staff from Lancashire Police were joined by the Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw, alongside contractors Willmott Dixon at the site of the new Pendle Police Station as it reaches a significant point of its build.

A topping out ceremony was held this week to mark the highest point of the build as the new Pendle Police Station in Nelson reached the latest construction stage.

Exterior of the new police station in Nelson as construction work continues. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Willmott Dixon, which is delivering the new build, is now set to begin work on the interior of the building to ensure it is ready for officers and staff to move in next spring.

Work began on the new police station facility in March last year.

As part of the topping-out ceremony the Estates and Facilities Management Department presented a sapling to the PCC, as owner of the estate, as is tradition to bestow good luck and longevity of life to the building and prepare for its arrival.

The new building will replace Nelson police station and Colne police station when it’s completed.

Dignitaries gather around on the roof of the new police station in Nelson for the Topping Out Ceremony. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Clive Grunshaw, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire said: "I'm delighted to see the Pendle Police Station development on track, as we mark this latest milestone in its construction.

“The Carr Road station will play a key part in delivering efficient, effective policing for Pendle and the wider area, and is a significant investment into policing infrastructure within the east of our county.

“I’m looking forward to being able to open this modern, fit for purpose police station that will help deliver on my commitment to tackle crime and keep people safe.”

Supt Derry Crorken, operations manager for Pendle, said: “This is more than just a building, it’s an investment in our people and for the people of Pendle.

“With the structure taking shape, we can see how the working environment here will help provide the facilities our teams need to do their jobs effectively, ensuring officers have the modern facilities and the very best support to deliver frontline services to keep the people of Pendle safe.”

Michael Poole-Sutherland, director for Willmott Dixon in the North said: “We were pleased to join Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw and Superintendent Derry Crorken to celebrate the topping out of Pendle Police Station. We’re proud to support Lancashire Constabulary with this significant project which will provide officers with state-of-the-art facilities to keep the people of Pendle safe.

“We’re committed to creating a lasting legacy in this community through developing skills and creating employment opportunities. We have recently delivered over 80 volunteering hours to support Pendle Food For All and we’re looking forward to engaging with Nelson and Colne College to provide their trade students with valuable practical experience on site in the coming weeks. Additionally, we are going to be working with local charity Positive Action in the Community to support local residents overcome barriers to work.”