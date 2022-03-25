New Geographic Inspector for Pendle and the Ribble Valley

Insp Pearson joined Lancashire Constabulary in 1999 and began her career on the beat in Rossendale before moving to the force’s Tactical Operations Unit, where she spent the next 14 years.

She was then promoted to Response Inspector in Burnley and most recently spent two years in the Mounted, Dogs and Drones team.

Insp Pearson has always had a passion for policing having grown up listening to her father talk about his career; he joined Lancashire Constabulary in 1972.

Insp Claire Pearson

Insp Pearson is looking forward to taking on her new role.

She said “I am delighted to be the new Geographic Inspector for Pendle and Ribble Valley and I’m proud to be working with a fantastic team of officers, PCSOs and police staff that are based here.

“We will work together to problem-solve community issues, proactively target opportunistic and organised crime and engage with local residents on issues that matter most to the community.”

She added: “Anti-social behaviour including dangerous driving will be a priority for me because it’s a priority for my communities. It’s a long-standing problem, for which the solution will be a partnership approach of the police, agencies, and the community, working together to resolve the issues.

“However, I’m keen to hear what other issues people want to see us tackle and would encourage people to tell us about their concerns via Lancashire Talking so our neighbourhood teams can then take action.”