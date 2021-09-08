New commander for police in East Lancashire

Mark Winstanley has been promoted internally to Chief Superintendent in the Divisional Commander role in East division.

The Divisional Commander role is not a new one to division, and they were in role until 2016 when policing leads were centralised at Hutton; however, an internal review concluded that reinstating commanders will improve accountability and delivery of policing services, and will play a key role in ensuring police and partners are working together.

Chief Supt Winstanley said: “I have been a police officer with Lancashire Constabulary for 25 years, and started my policing career in 1996 in East, so I’m very proud to return to the division as Divisional Commander.

Chief Supt Mark Winstanley

“I have worked across a range of roles in both uniform and detective departments from starting as a uniform PC in Accrington before moving into CID and then as a Detective Sergeant and Detective Inspector in both Investigations and Intelligence at Blackburn.

"In 2013, I was promoted to Detective Chief Inspector in Blackpool, West Division, where I was later became the Superintendent Operations Manager, before moving to the Superintendent role in South Division at Preston. In 2018, I became Head of the Professional Standards Department based at Hutton HQ, and then Head of Investigations and Safeguarding.

“Working with a well-established Senior Leadership Team here at East division, our priorities will include working closely with our partners and engaging with our communities to identify and address those matters that mean the most to them.

"We will strive to be on the front foot when tackling crime, focusing on prevention, but also dealing robustly with those who continue to commit crime and anti-social behaviour in our communities.

"Finally, but by no means least, we will focus with our partners on early identification of vulnerability, to effectively safeguard those who need our help, and to target those who exploit vulnerable people.”

The commanders will focus on forging stronger relationships with local communities and with partners to keep people safe. Divisions will also benefit from an increase in neighbourhood police officers, rural task force officers, detectives and specialist roles as part of the Police Uplift Programme.

The Police and Crime Commissioner, Andrew Snowden said: “This is an example of what I have been pushing for, ensuring that local policing has the ability to focus on issues that matter most to people, where they live. I’m pleased that the Chief Constable is strengthening the ability of each policing division to tackle the unique challenges within their areas and help address local concerns.