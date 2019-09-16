Nelson woman kicked police officer in shin

A Nelson woman who repeatedly kicked out at a police officer after being arrested caught the victim’s shin, a court heard.

Deimante Ubonidyee claimed her handcuffs were too tight when she struck as she was being taken from a police vehicle into the custody suite.

Burnley magistrates were told the Lithuanian 21-year-old said she hadn’t intended to kick out, but it was a reaction to being in pain. She was wearing her slippers at the time.

Mr Matthew Siddall (prosecuting) said the defendant had no previous convictions.

Mr John Rusius (defending) said she pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and, even better than that, made a full and frank admission in interview.

The solicitor added: "Having spent over 12 hours in custody, she expresses her remorse and all these are very positive factors, I think, to take into consideration.”

Mr Rusius said as the defendant was being taken from the police vehicle to custody she told the police officer that the handcuffs were digging in and were hurting.

The defendant, of Bentley Street, Nelson, admitted common assault on an emergency worker, on August 20th. She was fined £80, with £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.