A number of arrests have been made, and thousands of pounds worth of illicit tobacco has been seized as part of a major week of action tackling the issues communities in Nelson and Brierfield have raised with police.

Officers from across Nelson and Brierfield, working alongside partners from Lancashire Trading Standards, Pendle Borough Council, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and Immigration, carried out several operations and made a number of arrests.

This included a ‘Bin the Bangers’ operation, targeting illegal and untaxed vehicles. As a result, 15 vehicles were seized, 10 fixed penalty notices were issued and three fines given out for those driving without tax.

Additionally, police carried out a join operation between Monday April 28th and Sunday May 4th with Lancashire Trading Standards, DWP staff and Immigration officers, visiting nine location and eight shops, where police officers seized 222 packets of illegal tobacco which, if sold as genuine, would be worth around £4,000.

Police also carried out operations at licensed premises involving the police Dogs section whereby one individual will be dealt with at a later date for drugs possession offences. Officers also started the constabulary’s Mini Cops programme at Reedley Primary School, which is an initiative to teach primary school children about policing through fun and engaging activities.

Finally, through road safety operations across the area, police officers issued 43 traffic offence reports, carried out 10 stop searches and arrested five people for various offences, including immigration offences, disqualified driving, and possession with intent to supply drugs. They have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Sgt Carl McCoy from the Nelson Neighbourhood Policing team said: “This was a really successful week of action where we used a number of different enforcement and engagement tactics and specialist teams to tackle the issues that local communities have raised to us.

“We know just how much these issues can disrupt the lives of hard-working and law-abiding citizens and we would urge anyone who is experiencing issues in the areas that they live to contact us on 101 or complete the Lancashire Talking survey so that we can direct our resources appropriately.”