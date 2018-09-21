Nelson man jailed for car attack

A man has been jailed after two men were repeatedly rammed using a car in Nelson.



Raja Oomur Munawwar (29) of Hibson Road, Nelson, was sentenced at Burnley Crown Court on Thursday to more than 12 years in prison.



Munawwar was arrested earlier this year following a serious assault in an alleyway behind Southfield Street.



Police were called around 11-35am on January 2nd after reports a number of men were fighting at the scene.



Officers attended and found a 27 year-old man with serious injuries. He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital having suffered a broken leg, facial injuries and bruising.



It was established a second man (38) had also been injured but left the scene. He was later identified and found to have suffered a fractured knee and bruising.



Following CCTV enquiries a beige Volkswagen Bora car was seen being driven into the alleyway around 11-30am.



The vehicle was seen to repeatedly ram both men before making off from the scene.



The Bora was later found burned out close to Coldwell Reservoir.



It was quickly established Raja Oomur Munawwar was involved in the incident and he was arrested at Manchester Airport.



He was charged and later admitted to one count of Section 18 assault, one count of Section 20 assault and one count of attempted Section 18 assault.



Munawwar was sentenced to 12 years and four months in prison and disqualified from driving for 11 years.



Det. Sgt Rob Trickett, of Lancashire Police, said: “This was an atrocious assault in a public place, in broad daylight.



“It is clear Raja Oomur Munawwar is a violent, dangerous individual. His actions were callous and brutal, showing a complete disregard for the victims involved. Both men were lucky not to suffer more serious injuries.



“Following the incident he attempted to cover his tracks, with the vehicle being set alight and an attempt to leave the country.



“Thankfully he was quickly arrested and charged.



“The sentence reflects the severity of the incident which and will hopefully act as a deterrent to others willing to commit acts of violence.”