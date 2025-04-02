Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Nelson man has been jailed after his car collided with a police vehicle while trying to escape arrest after he was ordered to stop.

Hassan Wajid of Manchester Road, who was a disqualified driver at the time of the offence in January, was arrested, charged and remanded the following month.

On March 19th Wajid was sentenced to 52 weeks in prison for dangerous driving and one month for driving whilst disqualified. Wajid was also given a further two years disqualification from driving.