Nelson man Carl Pollit jailed for burglary

By Dominic Collis
Published 14th Aug 2025, 15:46 BST
A man has been jailed for a burglary that took place on Chapel Street in Nelson.

On July 10th, officers were called to a report of a man breaking into a property on Chapel Street, where a laptop, mobile phone, camera and keys had been taken.

Carl Pollit (49) of Brentwood Road, Nelson, was arrested and charged with burglary in a dwelling and theft.

On Wednesday August 13th, Pollit appeared at Preston Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to the charge. He has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Nelson man Carl Pollit has been sentenced to three years in prison

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said: “Everyone has the right to feel safe in their own home, as Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner I will continue to hold Lancashire Constabulary to account to ensure residential burglary continues to reduce and that victims are supported.”

Operation Defender is a force-wide campaign that aims to combat residential burglary with support from Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

