Nelson man Carl Pollit jailed for burglary

A man has been jailed for a burglary that took place on Chapel Street in Nelson.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On July 10th, officers were called to a report of a man breaking into a property on Chapel Street, where a laptop, mobile phone, camera and keys had been taken.

Carl Pollit (49) of Brentwood Road, Nelson, was arrested and charged with burglary in a dwelling and theft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Wednesday August 13th, Pollit appeared at Preston Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to the charge. He has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Nelson man Carl Pollit has been sentenced to three years in prison

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said: “Everyone has the right to feel safe in their own home, as Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner I will continue to hold Lancashire Constabulary to account to ensure residential burglary continues to reduce and that victims are supported.”

Operation Defender is a force-wide campaign that aims to combat residential burglary with support from Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.