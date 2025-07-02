Police have obtained a closure order on a “problem house” in Nelson.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The house, 10 Hargreaves Street, has seen two drugs-related deaths, drug dealing taking and multiple anti-social behaviour reports on an almost daily basis in re ent years.

Police have made multiple arrests, and issued warnings and notices, but despite this action members of the public continued to complain, and the issues continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yesterday a full closure order was given. Only the landlord can enter, and if any of the previous occupants attempt to they can be arrested.

10 Hargreaves Street, Nelson, is now the subject of a police closure order

A spokesman for the Nelson Propser Team, part of the Clear Hold Build operation, said: “Over the past few years the man who occupied this house has very much been the neighbour from hell.

“Our team have been monitoring the address over the last few months and have seen anti-social-behaviour, drug activity, including a drugs death occur at the address.

“There has been a number of arrests of individuals who have been allowed to reside at the address. Their presence has attracted unwanted attention to the address where violence offences have occurred, causing the community to be in fear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The occupant was issued a Community Protection Warning in February, which was breached within a short period of time. A Community Protection Notice was then issued and again it didn’t take long for this to be breached.

“Having consulted local residents, councillors and partners it became evident that the community was sick and tired of the address and the completely unacceptable behaviour of the occupant and others who resided there.

“Yesterday a full closure order was granted at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court. At around 1pm yesterday, the Prosper Team and Pendle Neighbourhood Policing Team closed the address down much to the delight of the local residents.”

The order means that the address will be closed for three months with only the landlord able to enter. This type of legislation falls under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

The order was sought due to the constant nuisance and disorder that has circled around the address, in addition to the occupant not adhering to warnings from the police.