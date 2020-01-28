Nelson drug-driver caught under influence of cocaine and cannabis banned

A Nelson drug-driver, who had cocaine and cannabis in his system, has been banned for 18 months.

Zoheb Musawar Janjua, 24, was caught on the M6 southbound at Preston last July 31st. He was fined £320 with a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs when he appeared before Blackburn magistrates.

The defendant, of Regent Street, admitted three counts of driving with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit involving benzoylecgonine, (a derivative of cocaine), cocaine, and delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol.