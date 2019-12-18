Nelson drink-driver was four times the limit

A drink-driver, more than four times the limit, is awaiting sentence after crashing his BMW into another car.

Saulius Latakus then made away, but was followed by the other motorist, who blocked him in, stayed with him and reported he was unable to stand unaided. Police arrived, a roadside breath test proved positive and at the police station he blew 143 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Burnley magistrates heard the 36-year-old production manager told officers he was driving to his girlfriend’s home.

Miss Janet Sime (defending) told the court Latakus was of previous good character and supervised seven people at work.

He has a daughter, who he sees several times a week and losing his licence was going to have a devastating effect on him and his family. The defendant had had a hip replacement and had significant mobility problems.

Miss Sime said Latakus had been drinking at home, spoke to his girlfriend on the phone and she told him to go to her house and she would make him some food. He tried to get a taxi, but couldn’t.

The Bench chairman told the defendant the offence was obviously very serious and the reading was very, very high. He added: "There was a collision with another vehicle, which by luck alone did not result in any serious injuries.”

Latakus, of Napier Street, Nelson, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Temple Street, Nelson, on November 26th. He will be sentenced in January.