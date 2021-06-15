Nelson dealer swallowed Class A drugs when stopped by police

On December 10th, 2019, officers from the Pendle Taskforce had reason to stop Shabaz Ahmed for the purpose of a drug search on Larch Street in Nelson.

When officers approached Ahmed, he was seen to put suspected wraps of class A drugs into his mouth which he then swallowed and refused to spit out for officers. Ahmed also threw a larger bag of cocaine which was recovered by the police along with a number of mobile phones.

Ahmed was arrested at the time, but later released under investigation whereby telephone and forensic enquiries were conducted by the police.

Shabaz Ahmed. Photo credit: Nelson, Brierfield and Barrowford Police

Shabaz Ahmed, of Larch Street, Nelson, was charged after consultation with the crown prosecution and last week after pleading guilty he appeared before Burnley Crown Court whereby he was convicted of possession with intent to supply cocaine and was sentenced to a total of 39 months imprisonment.

Speaking after the case, a police for Nelson, Brierfield and Barrowford Police, said: "Again this is a prime example that drug dealing will not be tolerated within our communities, we endeavour and we will continue to disrupt and convict people who are involved in this type of crime which has a real detrimental effect on our communities.