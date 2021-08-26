Nelson crack cocaine and heroin dealer jailed

Task force officers stopped Imran Hussain (39) on March 3rd last year on Napier Street, Nelson.

Hussain was searched and found to be in possession of numerous wraps of crack cocaine and heroin. Also found in his possession was cash and a mobile phone which was linked to the supply of Class A drugs.

On Friday August 20th Hussain was sentenced to two years and four months imprisonment.

