The incident happened at the store in Swinden Retail Park, Corporation Street, at around 10-30pm on Friday, August 26th.

Officers want to speak to the person in the CCTV image about the theft, in which meat was stolen.

Police believe the person in the CCTV footage could have information which will help their enquiries.

Police want to speak to the person in the CCTV image about a theft at Asda, Colne.

