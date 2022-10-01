Nelson, Brierfield and Barrowford Police appealing for information regarding theft at Colne Asda
Nelson, Brierfield and Barrowford Police are appealing for information regarding a theft at Asda, Colne.
By Laura Longworth
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 9:42 am
The incident happened at the store in Swinden Retail Park, Corporation Street, at around 10-30pm on Friday, August 26th.
Officers want to speak to the person in the CCTV image about the theft, in which meat was stolen.
Police believe the person in the CCTV footage could have information which will help their enquiries.
Any information, please call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log: LC-20220827-0961.