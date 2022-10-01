Nelson, Brierfield and Barrowford Police are appealing for information regarding a Colne burglary.

The incident occurred on Sunday, September 18th, between the hours of approximately 1am to 7am on Clare Avenue, Colne.

Following entry into a property, car keys were stolen by the culprit for a silver Volkswagen Passat.

If you have any information to help Nelson, Brierfield and Barrowford Police with their enquiries, please contact them by calling 101 or sending an email to [email protected] and quote log number LC-20220918-0554.