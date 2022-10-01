Nelson, Brierfield and Barrowford Police are appealing for information regarding a Colne burglary.

Nelson, Brierfield and Barrowford Police appealing for information regarding Colne burglary
Nelson, Brierfield and Barrowford Police are appealing for information regarding a burglary.
By Laura Longworth
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 10:17 am
Updated
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 10:18 am
The incident occurred on Sunday, September 18th, between the hours of approximately 1am to 7am on Clare Avenue, Colne.
Following entry into a property, car keys were stolen by the culprit for a silver Volkswagen Passat.
Read More
Read MoreOperation Defender: Lancashire Police launch new campaign to crack down on burgl...
Most Popular
If you have any information to help Nelson, Brierfield and Barrowford Police with their enquiries, please contact them by calling 101 or sending an email to [email protected] and quote log number LC-20220918-0554.