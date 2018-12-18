Neighbours charged with murder after attack on Lancashire dad-of-four

Four men have been charged with the murder of a dad of four who was killed on the doorstep of his Blackburn home.

Sajed Choudry suffered life-threatening injuries in a frenzied attack outside his home in Rhyl Avenue on November 27.

Sajed Choudry, 43, died from injuries sustained in the attack outside his home.

Police were called around 10.35pm after reports of a 'large scale disturbance' in the quiet residential street.

When police arrived at the scene, Mr Choudry and his 24-year-old son had been left for dead on the doorstep of their home.

Their assailants, neighbours from Rhyl Avenue and Tenby Close, allegedly fled the scene but were arrested later that night.

The 43-year-old was taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries in the confrontation.

After undergoing 14 hours of surgery and being put in an induced coma, Mr Choudry died in hospital on Thursday, December 13.

A post mortem examination has been carried out but no cause of death has yet been given.

His son, Ahan, is still recovering from his injuries.

Rafaqat Ali, 38 and Fazal Ilahi, 62, both of Tenby Close, Blackburn, as well as Sadaqat Ali, 36, of Rhyl Avenue, Blackburn, had earlier been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

A 13-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also charged with two counts attempted murder.

Following Mr Choudry’s death they are all now charged with one count of murder and one of attempted murder.

They are due to appear via videolink before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Wednesday, December 19)