Nearly 350 drink or drug drivers arrested in Lancashire in run-up to Christmas

How many people were caught?

A total of 343 people were caught driving while impaired as part of a campaign that ran between November 21 and January 1.

They were apprehended after over 3,000 vehicles were stopped at checkpoints across the county:

- 128 people were found to be over the limit for alcohol- 105 were found to be under the influence of drugs- 21 people refused to give a sample for testing

The remainder of those caught were either under the influence of both alcohol and drugs or were considered to be unfit through drink or drugs.

What is the drink drive limit in England?

The safest and best advice is to avoid alcohol completely if you have to drive.

Almost 350 people were arrested as part of a clampdown on drink and drug-driving in Lancashire (Credit: Lancashire Police)

And remember, if you do drink, there could still be enough alcohol in your system the next morning to mean you’re over the limit, and not safe to drive.

In England, Wales and Northern Ireland, the drink driving alcohol limit for drivers is:

- 80 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood (the ‘blood limit’)

- 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath (the ‘breath limit’)

- 107 milligrammes per 100 millilitres of urine (the ‘urine limit’)

These are some people who were caught during the campaign:

- Two days before Christmas, officers stopped a Range Rover travelling through Lancashire.

The driver blew 170 micrograms at the roadside.

“He takes the very dubious accolade of giving the highest reading at the roadside throughout the campaign period,” Lancashire Police said.

- A woman was stopped after one of her tyres blew out in the west of the county.

She was breathalysed at the roadside and blew 81mcg, more than double the drink drive limit.

Officers quickly realised she had left her children at home alone, so she was also arrested on suspicion of child neglect.

- A BMW driver was stopped just 11 minutes into Christmas Day on Golden Way, Preston.

He blew 88mcg at the roadside and 88mcg in custody.

- A driver was stopped on Garstang Road, Preston, and found to be under the influence of drugs.

He initially lied about his name but was identified through fingerprints.

He was also arrested for possession of offensive weapons after several knives were found in the vehicle.

- A van driver who abandoned his vehicle and ran off after spotting police on New Hall Lane, Preston.

He was detained and subsequently tested positive for cocaine. He was also found to be disqualified from driving and in possession of class A drugs.

- The driver of an Audi failed to stop for officers in Blackpool.

He was eventually pulled over and breathalysed, giving a reading of 91 at the roadside and 97 once in custody.

Over 960 traffic offence reports were also issued by police

Police issued 963 traffic offence reports and summonsed 406 people to court after they were found breaking the law in other ways – such as driving without insurance, driving without an MOT or using a mobile phone while driving.

What did Lancashire Police say about the result?

Insp Rob Conolly-Perch, of the Lancashire Roads Policing Unit, said: “Drink and drug-driving is – to put it bluntly – stupid, reckless and selfish.

“The figures from the last six weeks are shocking and we hope they show that here in Lancashire we take drink and drug-driving extremely seriously and over the Christmas period made it one of our priorities.

“In the last decade a third of all collisions involving a drink or drug-driver have resulted in someone being killed or seriously injured, so we refuse to be complacent when it comes to rooting out those who choose to drive while under the influence.”

Andrew Snowden, Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, added: “These arrests over Christmas for drug and drunk driving show why we not only have to increase the amount of officers policing the roads at Christmas, but also why we need to do ever more all year round to stop these dangerous and reckless drivers.

“The life changing impacts of drink or drug driving can destroy families and lives, it is never acceptable to get behind the wheel under the influence.

“I’d like to thank all the police officers and staff who worked over Christmas and the New Year. Many of them working overtime and shifts that restricted time with family and loved ones - and all to keep our county safe. Their efforts are deeply appreciated.”