Naeem Mustafa to be sentenced for murder of Michael Brierley in Nelson in fatal 'cuckoo' case

Nelson man Naeem Mustafa is due to be sentenced for the murder of Nelson resident Michael Brierley later this week.

By Dominic Collis
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 3:51 pm

Sentencing will take place at Preston Crown Court at 10-30pm on Thursday, June 16th.

Mustafa (46) was found guilty of murdering Michael James Brierley in Nelson.

Naeem Mustafa is due to be sentenced for the murder of Nelson resident Michael Brierley later this week at Preston Crown Court

He was also found guilty of assaulting Mr Brierley’s 67-year-old partner, who tried to intervene during the brutal attack. In total Mr Brierley suffered 164 separate impact injuries, the vast majority of which are believed to have been caused by weapons.

