Motorist fined in Grindleton for no licence and possession of cannabis
A provisional driver has been fined £90 after being caught in possession of cannabis.
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 1:54 pm
Updated
Saturday, 18th September 2021, 1:58 pm
Whilst on patrol in Grindleton during the early hours of this morning, police spotted a vehicle driving in the opposite direction which was showing as uninsured.
PC Green and PC Macfie, of Ribble Valley Police said: "We managed to catch up with the vehicle and spoke with driver who it transpired did not have a full driver's licence and was in possession of a small amount of cannabis. The driver has been reported for both driving offences and received a £90 fine for the cannabis. His vehicle has also been seized as a result.
"We have also been patrolling areas due to the recent burglaries reported."