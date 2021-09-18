Motorist fined in Grindleton for no licence and possession of cannabis

Whilst on patrol in Grindleton during the early hours of this morning, police spotted a vehicle driving in the opposite direction which was showing as uninsured.

PC Green and PC Macfie, of Ribble Valley Police said: "We managed to catch up with the vehicle and spoke with driver who it transpired did not have a full driver's licence and was in possession of a small amount of cannabis. The driver has been reported for both driving offences and received a £90 fine for the cannabis. His vehicle has also been seized as a result.