Motorcyclist knocked off bike in Burnley hit-and-run

A motorcyclist had to be taken to hospital following a hit-and-run involving a car in Burnley.

Police were called to the roundabout between Casterton Avenue and Eastern Avenue at 1-30pm on Saturday.

Officers blocked off the road while paramedics treated the victim.

He was then placed on a stretcher and taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital to be checked over. He has since been released.

The car – a blue Audi TT – failed to stop at the scene. A car matching the description was later found nearby.

A police spokesman said enquiries were ongoing.

Anybody with information can contact police on 101.